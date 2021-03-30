University teachers must kick their dopamine addiction and Former believer in QAnon conspiracies describes ‘dopamine hit’ that led to shared delusion

© Instagram / dopamine





Deming and Luna County crime report for Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

CapFed Best News: Shawnee County dispatchers honored as 'superheroes' by Sunflowers Lions Club.

‘Made for Love’: Another Bad Romance — and Perfect Role — for Cristin Milioti.

Naperville and India Hub hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Big Man Market: Several Uncommitted Prospects and Transfers Available for Ohio State.

AG Merrick Garland hones in on hate crime enforcement, calls for 30-day review.

MDHHS urges COVID-19 testing and will start testing at welcome centers and airports.

Greenwich man asks Troopers to retrieve his wallet, Troopers retrieve wallet and meth.

Sophomore wing Tristan Enaruna leaving Kansas, adding name to transfer portal.

«I heard a baby cry.» Miami County neighbors share what they saw following chase, double-fatal crash.

VN news ticker: Team USA rides to four wins at American Continental Championships, Bora-Hansgrohe boss confirms talks with Peter Sagan – VeloNews.com.

Canada Supports Initiative to Protect and Empower Atikamekw Youth in Quebec.