© Instagram / friday the 13th





Friday the 13th: The Origin of Jason's Mask and ‘Blair Witch’ and ‘Friday the 13th’ directors to restart Tampa web series





Friday the 13th: The Origin of Jason's Mask and ‘Blair Witch’ and ‘Friday the 13th’ directors to restart Tampa web series





Last News:

‘Blair Witch’ and ‘Friday the 13th’ directors to restart Tampa web series and Friday the 13th: The Origin of Jason's Mask

Gov. Greg Abbott demands answers and action on border crisis in letter to Vice President Harris.

Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine may be very limited.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and The Daniels Corporation Partner on First Phase of Golden Mile Shopping Centre Redevelopment in Toronto.

Tickets and Warnings Continue for Yakima Drivers.

Ashton Kutcher and Fidelity fund ESG-focused SMA manager.

Flyers put Shayne Gostisbehere on waivers for ‘roster flexibility’.

Pentagon diversity chief 'reassigned' after comparing Trump to Hitler on social media.

Brookfield church expansion back on the radar.

Biden approval numbers on immigration sink amid border crisis: poll.

Despite rocky spring, Pirates still counting on Mitch Keller to anchor starting rotation.

Broadway's Diana musical to be shown first on Netflix.

3 running for one seat on Charleston school board.