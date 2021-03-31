© Instagram / Chris Pine





We Didn't Talk Enough About Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine Being Handcuffed Together in Wonder Woman 1984 and Star Trek: 6 Original Series Episodes That Should Be Adapted For Chris Pine’s Next Movie





We Didn't Talk Enough About Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine Being Handcuffed Together in Wonder Woman 1984 and Star Trek: 6 Original Series Episodes That Should Be Adapted For Chris Pine’s Next Movie





Last News:

Star Trek: 6 Original Series Episodes That Should Be Adapted For Chris Pine’s Next Movie and We Didn't Talk Enough About Pedro Pascal and Chris Pine Being Handcuffed Together in Wonder Woman 1984

Buddy Deppenschmidt, renowned jazz drummer and longtime music teacher, dies at 85.

Hip-hop artist and Middlesex County native CONY to headline free virtual event from New Brunswick Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Singer and songwriter Matt Stell performs his new single ‘That Ain’t Me No More’.

Texas moves to block California-style natural gas ban in homes and businesses.

Local students receive National Scholastic Art and Writing awards.

How Did Steve Irwin and His Wife Terri Meet? It's Seriously Sweet.

GOP fights Kansas mask policy as coronavirus variant spreads.

Indiana lawmakers look for compromise on allowing heavier trucks.

Arizona Diamondbacks allowing 20,000 fans inside Chase Field, releasing more tickets on Friday morning.

1 person injured in shooting on Meadowview Road in Greensboro.

NFL expects full stadiums in 2021, sends 49ers on road for added 17th game.

Congressman Johnson awards 11 'Trailblazers' in honor of Women's History Month.