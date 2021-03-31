Nikki Glaser Admits to Shooting Her Shot With Matt James While Watching ‘The Bachelor’ and Nikki Glaser DM’d Matt James After His ‘Sweet’ ‘Bachelor’ Reunion With Dad
© Instagram / Nikki Glaser

Nikki Glaser Admits to Shooting Her Shot With Matt James While Watching ‘The Bachelor’ and Nikki Glaser DM’d Matt James After His ‘Sweet’ ‘Bachelor’ Reunion With Dad


By: Jason Jones
2021-03-31 01:13:26

Nikki Glaser DM’d Matt James After His ‘Sweet’ ‘Bachelor’ Reunion With Dad and Nikki Glaser Admits to Shooting Her Shot With Matt James While Watching ‘The Bachelor’


Last News:

Chipotle is giving away burritos and Bitcoin. Here’s how to play.

LCK 2021 Spring Playoffs Odds, Picks, and Preview.

10 April events in Austin: Outdoor concerts at The Long Center and Zach Theatre; Austin Marathon moves its date and more.

These Decadent Mummy-Mobiles Will Parade Egypt's Pharaohs and Queens This Weekend.

Covid-19 live updates: As U.S. braces for fourth pandemic wave, one governor asks for more vaccines in hot spots.

Storms Possible Wednesday, then Cold; Latest timing, Impacts.

Lightning Labels Debuts New Hemp-based Label Material.

Archbishop of Canterbury: Harry and Meghan's legal wedding was on Saturday.

NY lawmakers debate for hours on pot legalization deal.

Movers & Shakers: Amy Hollinger provides a safe haven at Puget Sound Community School.

Effective Immediately: Central District opens vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and older.

Derek Chauvin Trial Live Updates: Teen who filmed George Floyd's fatal arrest says, «This was a cry for help».

  TOP