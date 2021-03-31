© Instagram / Jessica Alba





Jessica Alba Underwent 5 Surgeries Before Age 11: ‘I Was Hospitalized a Lot as a Child’ and Jessica Alba Underwent 5 Surgeries Before Age 11: ‘I Was Hospitalized a Lot as a Child’





Jessica Alba Underwent 5 Surgeries Before Age 11: ‘I Was Hospitalized a Lot as a Child’ and Jessica Alba Underwent 5 Surgeries Before Age 11: ‘I Was Hospitalized a Lot as a Child’





Last News:

COVID sets gender parity back by a generation, report finds.

Alaska's disaster law is vague. And it can leave communities like Tuluksak scrambling for help.

Six displaced after house fire near 36th and Frederica.

Just two more days to walk-up and get a COVID-19 vaccine at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Flash Report #3.

Next slide, please: Inside wonky White House virus briefings.

Hawaii sees 71 new coronavirus cases as the statewide tally rises to 29,581.

Millions More to Get Stimulus Payments Next Week, I.R.S. Says: Live Updates.

Broken sewage main on West Napoleon patched, but still leaking.

Man arrested on suspicion of starting fire in Sacramento Walmart.

Mercer County, New Jersey dog groomers compete for top prize on 'Pooch Perfect'.

Nphet warned Government on Monday night that Covid-19 cases could rise to 2,000 a day within 4 weeks.