© Instagram / daniel craig





See ‘The Batman’ Star Robert Pattinson Replace Daniel Craig As James Bond and Sam Heughan Reveals Why He Keeps Talking About Potentially Replacing Daniel Craig As James Bond





Sam Heughan Reveals Why He Keeps Talking About Potentially Replacing Daniel Craig As James Bond and See ‘The Batman’ Star Robert Pattinson Replace Daniel Craig As James Bond





Last News:

Bystanders who witnessed George Floyd die explain their horror and fear at Derek Chauvin's trial.

Mortal Kombat coming to theaters and HBO Max: How to watch, what to know.

Lawsuit targets Virginia's policies on transgender students.

Man sentenced for hiding brother who shot and killed Newman officer.

World’s last Blockbuster gains popularity following Netflix documentary.

Santa Barbara man sentenced to 16 years for attempted rape, attempted murder.

Sights and Sounds: Texas A&M Pro Day.

Bystanders who witnessed George Floyd die explain their horror and fear at Derek Chauvin's trial.

2 years later still no answers in boys death on reservation.

County Crime Map: Shooting reported on Michigan Ave. in Mobile.

Pete Alonso on Francisco Lindor contract extension talks: 'I hope they pay him $400 million'.