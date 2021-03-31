© Instagram / someone great





‘Someone Great’ Director Talks Fact and Fiction in the Netflix Anti-Rom-Com and Why ‘Someone Great’ Cast a Lorde Song Before Gina Rodriguez or Lakeith Stanfield





Why ‘Someone Great’ Cast a Lorde Song Before Gina Rodriguez or Lakeith Stanfield and ‘Someone Great’ Director Talks Fact and Fiction in the Netflix Anti-Rom-Com





Last News:

N.Y. Senate approves legal marijuana, first step to full decriminalization and sales.

COVID-19 vaccinations might become mandatory at colleges and universities.

Court voids Trump campaign's non-disclosure agreement.

'KUWTK': Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Claim They're 'Genetically Gifted' and Try to Prove It.

Behind #FightBack: Untold Tales of Lin Wood, an Unreported Gun Incident and How Kyle Rittenhouse’s Mother Sees It All.

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind and Nixon operative, dead at 90.

Manslaughter charges dropped against man who was zip-tied and held at gunpoint in own home.

Young victim dies days after hit-and-run in Burnaby.

Fairmont State BOG agrees to Pierpont separation memo.

AEW Dark Live Coverage (3/30): Team Taz And Dark Order In Action.

Queensland Covid hotspots: list of Brisbane and regional Qld coronavirus case locations.

'It makes no sense': Man fatally shot while working on anti-gun violence documentary.