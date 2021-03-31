© Instagram / the dark knight





Did The Dark Knight Really Influence the Marvel Cinematic Universe? and The Dark Knight Trilogy: Horrifying Scenes That Still Make Us Cringe





The Dark Knight Trilogy: Horrifying Scenes That Still Make Us Cringe and Did The Dark Knight Really Influence the Marvel Cinematic Universe?





Last News:

Nutley Public Library's Challenges and Triumphs During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Steamboat parks and recreation summer camp fills up in 30 seconds.

Family says man shot and killed by police was experiencing emotional distress.

Hot Dog! The Wienermobile is in metro area and it is being driven by an Atlanta native.

Canadiens' Phillip Danault: Doles out two more assists.

Street art couple part of Lower Hutt art festival and exhibition.

'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah arrested on federal fraud charges in connection to a nationwide telemarketing scam.

Harrisburg Police seize over 1300 guns in multi-year crackdown on violent crimes.

PizzaRev on Stockdale to donate percentage of purchases Monday to fund for 3 men killed in crash.

Louisiana lifting limitations on bars, but will New Orleans follow?

Man suspected of gropings at BYU linked to Provo incident, police say.

Major career milestones to watch for in 2021.