© Instagram / the dark knight





What Did Batman Do Between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises? and The Dark Knight Ending Explained: What The Hero Gotham Deserves Means





The Dark Knight Ending Explained: What The Hero Gotham Deserves Means and What Did Batman Do Between The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises?





Last News:

NY lawmakers approve legislation legalizing adult use marijuana.

Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Meets with Wang Yi.

Community organizations call for more action amid uptick in homicides and shootings.

Two US Capitol Police officers sue Trump and say he should be held responsible for January 6 attack.

Seton LaSalle football coaches face possible suspension following WPIAL hearing.

'It feels like we’re invisible': One year of U.S.-Canada border closure.

The most improved teams headed into '21.

Stanford rallies to beat Louisville 78-63, reach Final Four.

Lancaster County Man Speaks Out After Wife, Julie Eberly, Killed In Road Rage Shooting.

You decide: Public hearing brings out opinions on both sides of Plant Barry coal ash pond.

Luke Bryan Details Fishing Injury After Hook Gets Stuck on His Hand: 'This Is Gonna Leave a Mark'.

The search is on for 'big squirrel' at Clintonville park.