© Instagram / sandra oh





Sandra Oh at Pittsburgh protest against Asian hate: 'I belong here' and Sandra Oh gives speech at protest: ‘I am proud to be Asian’





Sandra Oh at Pittsburgh protest against Asian hate: 'I belong here' and Sandra Oh gives speech at protest: ‘I am proud to be Asian’





Last News:

Sandra Oh gives speech at protest: ‘I am proud to be Asian’ and Sandra Oh at Pittsburgh protest against Asian hate: 'I belong here'

Sharon Stone claims she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's salary for 'The Quick and the Dead'.

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90.

Chinese city on Myanmar border orders home quarantine over new COVID cases.

Your ID, on your phone: State of Utah to test mobile identification cards.

Police investigating shooting in Charleston.

Senator Ernst releases statement on WHO report.

Pfizer and Moderna start vaccine trials on kids as young as 6 months.

CBK ponders loan relief recall on new lockdown.

Lehkonen, Gallagher have goal, assist each as Montreal nets 4-0 victory over Edmonton.

New York Legislature votes to legalize adult-use, recreational cannabis.

CFD Extinguishes Grass Fire That Spread to West Side Recycling Center.

Parents file lawsuit against Clarence Central School District, seek return to full in-person instruction.