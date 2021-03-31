© Instagram / the eternals





Who are the Eternals? 5 burning questions about the Marvel movie, answered and ‘The Eternals’: Why Marvel’s new project will be a different MCU movie





‘The Eternals’: Why Marvel’s new project will be a different MCU movie and Who are the Eternals? 5 burning questions about the Marvel movie, answered





Last News:

Rep. Matt Gaetz denies relationship with 17-year-old and claims extortion attempt.

More Texas children died during 2020 of child abuse and neglect than in the previous two years, advocates say.

Debate One Week Before Mayoral Election Gets Testy — And Pushes Candidates To Reflect On St. Louis' Racial Divide.

Video shows vicious attack of Asian American woman in NYC.

Chetu Expands Skill Development Centre Program to Offer Improved Software Development Training and Recruitment Possibilities for Technical Graduates.

KCU students get hands on experience giving vaccines.

LOCAL BRIEFS: E&H baseball, softball victorious on diamonds.

US lawmakers press Big Tech for internal research on kids' mental health.

After 50 years of service, Hamblen Co. deputy passes away after last day on the job before retirement.

2 New York mortuary workers used dead peoples’ credit cards to fund Florida trip, spending spree: officials.

Knott Central outlasts Letcher Central in four overtimes to take 14th Region crown.

Former Fort Drum soldier pleads guilty to weapons charge.