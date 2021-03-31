© Instagram / the exorcist





‘The Seventh Day’ Review: Guy Pearce Is the Exorcist as Hipster Cynic in This Week’s Demonic-Possession Potboiler and The Seventh Day Trailer: The Exorcist Meets Training Day in Demon Possessed Thriller





The Seventh Day Trailer: The Exorcist Meets Training Day in Demon Possessed Thriller and ‘The Seventh Day’ Review: Guy Pearce Is the Exorcist as Hipster Cynic in This Week’s Demonic-Possession Potboiler





Last News:

'The entire area is looking forward to it'.

The Flash Finally Made the Right Decision with Caitlin and Frost.

Grow your own garden with help from WHRL and CCC.

NSW and Queensland premiers hit back after Morrison government blames states for slow Covid vaccine rollout.

Supergirl: Major Change for SPOILER in Season 6 Premiere.

Global Coatings and Application Technologies for Robotics Market 2021 with Top Countries Data : Manufactures Analysis 2021 Key Challenges, Market Size, Share, Market Segment Analysis and Forecast 2027.

Renovations start on Floral Avenue Park pool ahead of summer.

Clarence parents sue school district on hybrid learning.

Asia shares poised for first monthly loss since October on bond rout.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana to distribute groceries, pet food.

Nationwide panel discusses ways to end violence against Asian communities.

Tampa pharmacy working to get vaccines out to Black, minority communities.