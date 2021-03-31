© Instagram / the exorcist





‘The Seventh Day’ Review: Guy Pearce Is the Exorcist as Hipster Cynic in This Week’s Demonic-Possession Potboiler and The Seventh Day Trailer: The Exorcist Meets Training Day in Demon Possessed Thriller





The Seventh Day Trailer: The Exorcist Meets Training Day in Demon Possessed Thriller and ‘The Seventh Day’ Review: Guy Pearce Is the Exorcist as Hipster Cynic in This Week’s Demonic-Possession Potboiler





Last News:

Celebrate Easter, Earth Day and 5-cent wine in April.

Track and Field: Union Catholic Girls Win SMR, Plummer, Williams, Thompson, Bonn, Givan, Brosnan Star at NSAF Meet.

The Flash Finally Made the Right Decision with Caitlin and Frost.

A world without Google and Facebook?

Global brands, Subway, General Mills, and many more are failing on animal welfare according to new report.

A «Game Of Thrones» Play Is Currently In The Works And It's Going To Be As Interesting As It Sounds.

Epic Freedom Patriots finish on top.

WHO releases report on global tracing of Covid origins; calls for further studies.

How to spot an anti-vaxxer: the most dangerous people on the planet.

La. child care industry loses $245M statewide due to COVID-19 pandemic.

DHS couple accused of making weapons, explosives agree to plea deal.

Anchorage mayoral candidate George Martinez wants to 'reset the conversation' in local politics.