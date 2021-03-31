© Instagram / jim parsons





Jim Parsons Reveals COVID-19 Experience That "Defied the Descriptions" and Jim Parsons tears up as he reveals why he was ready to leave 'Big Bang Theory': 'I was teetering'





Jim Parsons Reveals COVID-19 Experience That «Defied the Descriptions» and Jim Parsons tears up as he reveals why he was ready to leave 'Big Bang Theory': 'I was teetering'





Last News:

Jim Parsons tears up as he reveals why he was ready to leave 'Big Bang Theory': 'I was teetering' and Jim Parsons Reveals COVID-19 Experience That «Defied the Descriptions»

Wisconsin to make vaccine available to age 16 and older starting Monday.

Gilmour Space and Fleet Space to lift small satellites into orbit in 2023.

John Collins injury update: Hawks forward leaves game vs. Suns after suffering sprained ankle.

New York Lawmakers Pass Adult-Use Cannabis Bill, Governor Cuomo Says He’s Ready To Sign.

Watergate mastermind G Gordon Liddy dies.

Sport and TV personalities feature in ‘mobile-first’ Zip brand campaign.

Sri Lanka Latest Breaking News and Headlines.

Suspect sought in attack on Asian American woman in NYC.

Police Investigating Beating Of Southern Utah Teen Caught On Camera.

China reports COVID-19 outbreak on border with Myanmar.

Levy increase on ballot for Russellville-Lohman fire district.