© Instagram / van helsing





Van Helsing Season 5 Release Date: Will a New Season Air in 2021? and Universal And James Wan Tap ‘Overlord’ Director Julius Avery To Direct New ‘Van Helsing’ Movie





Universal And James Wan Tap ‘Overlord’ Director Julius Avery To Direct New ‘Van Helsing’ Movie and Van Helsing Season 5 Release Date: Will a New Season Air in 2021?





Last News:

Meghan and Harry did not have secret 'backyard' wedding before the public ceremony says Archbishop of Canterbury.

Tokyo man charged over cyberbullying and online abuse after Netflix star’s suicide.

Volkswagen hoaxes media with fake statement on name change.

Focus on high risk groups for Covid-19 vaccination.

The Science of You course to be required for first-year UNL honors students.

City Spends $12K To Clean Up Lawn Of Granada Hills Home, Councilman Wants Homeowner To Pay.

SpaceX starship SN11 rocket fails to land safely after test launch.

Man charged in human smuggling that led to fatal Imperial County crash that killed 13.

Karnataka Congress MLA claims Kumaraswamy took Rs 10 crore from BJP to field candidate in bypoll.

47 COVID-19 cases linked to outbreak at northern Alberta school, classes moving online.

Australia's NSW records one new Covid-19 community case, linked to hen's party.

Outside team to probe village school.