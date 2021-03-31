© Instagram / synonyms





Researchers examine how the subtle choice of synonyms may tip your hand as to which political party you support and ‘Synonyms’ Review: Brilliant. Relentless. Comic. Tragic.





‘Synonyms’ Review: Brilliant. Relentless. Comic. Tragic. and Researchers examine how the subtle choice of synonyms may tip your hand as to which political party you support





Last News:

Waterspot: Surfer Janet and the 'Mouse' that roared.

By Design: Designing your space for body, mind and soul.

Which MLB rules are changing and which ones aren't.

COVID warnings as thousands hit beaches and parks as lockdown eased on hottest day of the year.

Next-gen spotlight: 5G, autonomous vehicles and connected devices.

$11.73 Billion Gene Therapy Markets.

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert: The anatomy of a rivalry.

GIRLS TENNIS: Wiker, Sequim start where they left off; Port Angeles and East Jefferson win.

A Beginners Guide To Shopping For CBD Oils, Tinctures, Serums And Candies.

Students, Professors and Faculty Need a Work-Free Easter Break to Regroup.

Microsoft Shuts Down Cortana App for iOS and Android.