© Instagram / new movie releases





4 New Movie Releases for May 2021 and New movie releases: March 18, 2021





New movie releases: March 18, 2021 and 4 New Movie Releases for May 2021





Last News:

ETHS Seniors Followed Their Muses During the COVID-19 Pandemic.

How to test your drinking water – and what to do if it's contaminated.

Man armed with knives and petrol bombs plunged 15ft from balcony in stand off with cops.

Lawsuit claims Virginia's policies on transgender students violate religious freedom.

Long-time artist a Johnson Square staple in downtown Savannah.

Good news! SpiceJet introduces 'zero change fee' offer on domestic flights.

North Carolina moves to preempt local bans on natural gas hookups.

Special report: The GOP's national effort to make voting more difficult.

IBM brings quantum computer to Cleveland Clinic -- but what is that? The Wake Up for Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'looks healthy', lawyer says, as U.S. orders non-essential staff to leave.

East Shore Market opens to-go branch in Frankfort.

2 mortuary workers accused of using dead peoples’ credit cards to fund Florida trip, spending spree.