© Instagram / pitch perfect cast





Alexis Knapp, iPOP Alum, Reunites with Pitch Perfect Cast for Charity and Anna Kendrick Reunites with Pitch Perfect Cast for Bella Birthday Surprise





Anna Kendrick Reunites with Pitch Perfect Cast for Bella Birthday Surprise and Alexis Knapp, iPOP Alum, Reunites with Pitch Perfect Cast for Charity





Last News:

Parenting a Child With a Rare Condition Is Different and Spectacular.

UFC's Francis Ngannou wants to fight Jon Jones, and Derrick Lewis.

Starting Monday, everyone 16 and up in Wisconsin will be eligible for a vaccine.

Stacker and the Local Media Consortium announce partnership to provide engaging, research-based stories to members.

Indiana: Anyone age 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 Knowledge Management and Communications Intern.

Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga Push Boundaries with New Artistic Project.

Jean-Claude Biver and Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey Successfully Launched the World’s First NFT Auction of a Luxury Watch.

Pfizer says Covid-19 shot is safe and effective in adolescents.

Taylor Bostwick Named President And CEO Of The Speech And Hearing Center.

Apple Care: what is it, how much does it cost and what is AppleCare Plus?

The Milwaukee area is in critical need of reading and math tutors.