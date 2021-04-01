© Instagram / Scott Disick





'KUWTK': Scott Disick Says Sofia Richie Gave Him an Ultimatum Between Her and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Claims Sofia Richie Gave Him an ‘Ultimatum’ Before Split: ‘She Wanted to Push Kourtney Out’





'KUWTK': Scott Disick Says Sofia Richie Gave Him an Ultimatum Between Her and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Claims Sofia Richie Gave Him an ‘Ultimatum’ Before Split: ‘She Wanted to Push Kourtney Out’





Last News:

Scott Disick Claims Sofia Richie Gave Him an ‘Ultimatum’ Before Split: ‘She Wanted to Push Kourtney Out’ and 'KUWTK': Scott Disick Says Sofia Richie Gave Him an Ultimatum Between Her and Kourtney Kardashian

Candidates Werts and Trent will help administration achieve college's mission.

'It's unbelievable': Toddler found 'alive and well' in South Frontenac.

‘United States Of Al’ Comes To CBS And Paramount+ This Thursday.

A Proclamation on Second Chance Month, 2021.

APhA Releases New Guide on Trans Inclusion for Pharmacies on Trans Day of Visibility.

Giants’ John Mara seems to be putting pressure on Dave Gettleman, Daniel Jones to finally take next step: ‘I’.

All Pennsylvanians will be eligible for vaccine on April 19.

Vaccination eligibility on track to expand to new groups on Thursday.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day.

Chippewa Falls man indicted on meth charge.

Locals enjoy downtown as university students are away on spring break.

Springville High teacher placed on paid leave after complaints to school district.