© Instagram / Becky G





The Call Up: Becky G on Angel City FC, Sebastian Lletget, and El Tri and Becky G Talks J.Lo & Teases New Music at 2020 E! PCAs





The Call Up: Becky G on Angel City FC, Sebastian Lletget, and El Tri and Becky G Talks J.Lo & Teases New Music at 2020 E! PCAs





Last News:

Becky G Talks J.Lo & Teases New Music at 2020 E! PCAs and The Call Up: Becky G on Angel City FC, Sebastian Lletget, and El Tri

Oliver Hudson Talks Childhood Road Trips with Sister Kate Hudson and 'Badass' Mom Goldie Hawn.

San Antonio is now home to food hub called 'Little Mexico' and it's BYOB.

Wipro to Acquire Ampion, Leading Australian Provider of Cyber Security, DevOps and Quality Engineering Services.

Murder victim’s family takes action in Lubbock to honor her and help others.

Weather and Science for Kids: A lesson on wind advisories!

Tricon Announces Closing of U.S. Multi-family Rental Joint Venture and Recapitalization of its Existing Portfolio.

Bribery charges filed against 5 current and former Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting employees.

School leaders assess lessons learned and prospects for return to in-person learning.

‘It’s A Big Deal,’ More Than 100,000 Doses Of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Coming To Mass. Next Week.

Denali National Park to allow private vehicles on Park Road again in 2021.

United Parcel Service Inc. Cl B stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day.