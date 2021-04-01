© Instagram / isabela moner





Actress Isabela Moner becomes Merced for Peruvian-themed pop debut and ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ features Cleveland native Isabela Moner





‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ features Cleveland native Isabela Moner and Actress Isabela Moner becomes Merced for Peruvian-themed pop debut





Last News:

Live updates: Biden pitches $2 trillion infrastructure plan as a chance to ‘rebuild the backbone of America’.

Venues and businesses prepare for Final Four.

University of Tennessee vaccinating students, staff and the public.

Netflix buys Knives Out 2 and 3 exclusive release rights for $450 million.

Gov. Tate Reeves extends COVID-19 restrictions on indoor arenas and venues.

New Jeffrey Epstein Lawsuit Includes Graphic Allegations of Rape and Threats.

MacKenzie Scott's $1 million gift to YWCA Knoxville and the TN Valley goes to helping kids.

Timbers and Thorns announce TikTok For Good scarf collection.

A snowy March ends as April kicks off with dry and warm weather.

Exclusive Poll: Hospital Healthcare Workers and COVID-19 Vaccine Rates.

Organization working to tackle mental health and addiction crisis in US amid COVID-19 pandemic.