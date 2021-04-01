© Instagram / chris farley





Army chaplain who inspired Chris Farley’s SNL character helps suburban community through challenging times and The Ringer pays tribute to Madison native Chris Farley





The Ringer pays tribute to Madison native Chris Farley and Army chaplain who inspired Chris Farley’s SNL character helps suburban community through challenging times





Last News:

Wichita restaurants offering buffets, plated meals, family meals to-go for Easter 2021.

Biden Infrastructure Plan Includes Billions for Federal Buildings and Research.

Courthouse markers honor military heroes and their families.

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox odds, picks and prediction.

Two of White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito’s high school teammates also get Opening Day starts.

Squiggly Decor Is the Funky Design Trend That Will Instantly Cheer Up Your Home.

‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Wyatt Russell on the New Captain America’s ‘Disastrous’ Military Past.

Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim on challenges Asian Americans are facing.

Edmonton police constable acquitted of assault on suspect.

B.C.'s Big White ski resort closing 1 week early on Easter Monday.

Police watch on during large party at Forest Recreation Ground.

Following the Leader: Jared Bednar is taking the Avalanche to new heights.