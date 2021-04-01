Hugh Grant has tweeted criticism at Boris Johnson for ‘exploiting pandemic’ and Hugh Grant to Play Villain in Dungeons and Dragons Movie
© Instagram / hugh grant

Hugh Grant has tweeted criticism at Boris Johnson for ‘exploiting pandemic’ and Hugh Grant to Play Villain in Dungeons and Dragons Movie


By: Linda Davis
2021-04-01 02:10:15

Hugh Grant to Play Villain in Dungeons and Dragons Movie and Hugh Grant has tweeted criticism at Boris Johnson for ‘exploiting pandemic’


Last News:

WA vaccine eligibility expands to all age 16 and up April 15.

Easter Meals Are on the Menu at These SoCal Restaurants.

Police: Suspect in custody for the kidnapping and murder of 80-year-old Horry Co. woman.

A young man returns home to Bakersfield and enjoys the perks of homeownership.

Anti-Asian hate crimes heighten calls for new legislation in Minnesota, Congress.

After 'Rocket Lake,' 5 Things Intel Must Do on Desktop to Get Its CPU Magic Back.

Troopers help deliver baby on side of Central Florida roadway.

‘I’m Excited!’: Mayor Cantrell on running for re-election.

Federal Agencies Intensify Focus on CARES Act Fraud.

36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iredell County on Wednesday.

  TOP