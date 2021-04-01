© Instagram / dora movie





Watching The New Dora Movie Is The Antidote To Latino Drug Lord Stereotypes and Casting: Eva Longoria joins Dora movie; Z Nation, Tell Me a Story, Future Man add regulars





Casting: Eva Longoria joins Dora movie; Z Nation, Tell Me a Story, Future Man add regulars and Watching The New Dora Movie Is The Antidote To Latino Drug Lord Stereotypes





Last News:

How to Combine People and Technology to Bridge Growing Gaps in Compliance.

Dear Annie: My boyfriend got caught cheating and continues to act suspiciously.

Then and Now: The early elementary schools of Gardner, Part 1.

Florida’s pension debt — $36 billion and climbing — must be controlled.

Drier air moving in later today, but blustery and chilly through Friday.

Churches in Howard County and Laurel again alter Easter plans due to COVID pandemic.

Boy asked the Babe — and now baseball's back for the fans.

McAdam: Alex Cora on his year in exile, his return and why Opening Day last year wasn't his toughest day.

Stimulus checks and veterans: Payment schedule, qualifications, dependents.

New Online Tool Connects Hoosiers To Job And Career Opportunities.

Chilly, damp, and windy to wrap up the week.

Syrian Arab Republic: Cross-Border Humanitarian Reach and Activities from Turkey (January 2021).