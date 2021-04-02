© Instagram / Roger Waters





Avi Benlolo: Hey, Roger Waters, 2018 called. It wants it threadbare anti-Israel rhetoric back and Roger Waters: ‘David Gilmour Thinks He Is Pink Floyd and That I’m Irrelevant’





Roger Waters: ‘David Gilmour Thinks He Is Pink Floyd and That I’m Irrelevant’ and Avi Benlolo: Hey, Roger Waters, 2018 called. It wants it threadbare anti-Israel rhetoric back





Last News:

Ohio State announces attendance plans for spring sports and football game to be decided.

Nike Wins Temporary Restraining Order Against Lil Nas X and MSCHF’s «Satan Shoes».

Renewed push to expand Lower Manhattan's African Burial Ground and preserve history.

Houston vs Baylor Odds, Lines, and Pick.

RIA Reads: Stock-picking advisors and over-leveraged billionaires.

Frost and freeze expected tonight.

Maryland Opens Vaccine Eligibility To All Residents 16 And Older.

Charlottesville Park and Rec. facilities to start reopening this spring.

TechnipFMC and Bombora Form Strategic Partnership to Develop a Floating Wave and Wind Power Project.

All Marylanders 16 and up can preregister for vaccine.

‘The Passion and the Cross’ brings a unique telling to the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Prepares to Administer Nearly 2,500 COVID Vaccine Doses to Students, Faculty Staff.