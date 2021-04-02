© Instagram / josh groban





Ryan Tedder, Jewel, Josh Groban & more to sing with 'American Idol' contestants during All-Star Duets Week and Inaugural Prayer Service: Josh Groban’s participation draws fan backlash





Ryan Tedder, Jewel, Josh Groban & more to sing with 'American Idol' contestants during All-Star Duets Week and Inaugural Prayer Service: Josh Groban’s participation draws fan backlash





Last News:

Inaugural Prayer Service: Josh Groban’s participation draws fan backlash and Ryan Tedder, Jewel, Josh Groban & more to sing with 'American Idol' contestants during All-Star Duets Week

Johnson & Johnson vaccine production problem spurs state and city to offer reassurances.

Two people shot in Denver near Alameda and Federal.

Overseas Shipholding Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on April 7, 2021.

Association between pre-existing respiratory disease and its treatment, and severe COVID-19: a population cohort study.

Scoop: Biden doesn't plan to revive SALT deduction, possibly losing key moderates.

McCall meet-and-greet causes confusion about newly picked D91 superintendent.

Valley Grown: Innovation and Diversity.

Public Health: 20% of HumCo Residents 16 and Older Now Fully Vaccinated.

Families want Down syndrome patients prioritized for vaccine.

Sheriff fires detective over tactics that led to shooting.

NOT A JOKE: Opening Day with COVID-19 and live birds found in hair rollers. Here are the top stories for April 1.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers: Live updates as Ben Simmons and the 76ers visit Cleveland.