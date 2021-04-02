© Instagram / rugrats





Paramount+’s ‘Rugrats’ Reboot Adds a Whole New Cast of Grown-Ups to Rein in its Returning Toddlers and Rugrats: 8 Questions We Have About Paramount+ Reboot





Rugrats: 8 Questions We Have About Paramount+ Reboot and Paramount+’s ‘Rugrats’ Reboot Adds a Whole New Cast of Grown-Ups to Rein in its Returning Toddlers





Last News:

Republicans And White Evangelicals Most Likely to Say No to Vaccine: Survey.

As Hospitalizations Plateau and COVID Variants Spread In Some Parts of Bay Area, Health Officials Urge Vigilance.

4 Portland commissioners want community groups and park rangers, not police, to combat surge of gun violence.

Contra Costa men lose appeal in large-scale meth trafficking case; one defendant argued he needed money for son’s pending murder case.

COVID-19 Update on April 1: ­­­­Twenty-four New Cases in Evanston, 3,526 in the State.

Sheryl Lightfoot, 1st Indigenous Canadian woman Canada appointed UN representative, on challenges she faces.

Retired Judge Hinkle to chair policing commission.

Dean Spanos’ sister petitions court to force Chargers’ sale.

Watch Now: Local health district opens vaccine to phase 1c.

Ronnie ‘Woo Woo’ Wickers hopes to join Cubs fans at Wrigley once more people vaccinated.

Miami Valley Reds fan pays tribute to dad with backyard.

Atlanta Braves suffer bad luck in 3-2 Opening Day loss to Phillies.