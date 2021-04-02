© Instagram / someone great





5 good Netflix movies to watch on Galentine’s Day: Someone Great and more and Netflix’s Someone Great is one of the first films to get millennials right





Netflix’s Someone Great is one of the first films to get millennials right and 5 good Netflix movies to watch on Galentine’s Day: Someone Great and more





Last News:

Raleigh entrepreneur plans a Zoom competitor after acquiring Canadian videotech firm and raising $15M.

The Teesside venues and organisations that will share £2.3m cultural fund.

Duxbury teacher accused of rape denies allegations, plans on filing countersuit: Attorney.

Clutch in big moments, Blue Jays edge Yanks.

TV series on the founding of Bozeman in the works.

Kansas City’s 1% earnings tax up for renewal vote on April 6 ballot.

Dr. Dunn on Utah vaccinations, 'breakthrough' COVID cases.

What to expect with our holiday weekend forecast.

Sabrina Fu: We must go deeper than our differences to heal our nation.

Infamous Tennessee moonshiner to be featured in new book.

Texas fully reopened. Then something odd happened: Unemployment claims have surged to levels not seen since last summer.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong challenges West Fargo students to make online politics civil.