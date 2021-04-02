© Instagram / stanley kubrick





Matthew Modine’s candid photo diary of Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Full Metal Jacket’ and Russo Brothers take cues from Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick for their Tom Holland film Cherry





Russo Brothers take cues from Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick for their Tom Holland film Cherry and Matthew Modine’s candid photo diary of Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Full Metal Jacket’





Last News:

Texas House forms Early Childhood Caucus to better support kids and families.

Bloomberg alums are back in action — and turning on their own.

Haaland to create unit to investigate missing and murdered Native Americans.

Patio furniture is heavily discounted at Wayfair, The Home Depot and more.

The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (04/01).

The UK Trust Registration Service and Who it Affects.

Gunman in Southern California mass shooting knew his victims.

Baron Zemo's Powers And Abilities Explained.

#22 Irish Sweep #23 Georgia Tech, Remain in Mix for ACC Crown.

Tucson VA opens COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans, their spouses and caregivers.

Chris Kerber on The Blues, Pranks, and the NHL Trade Deadline – 101 ESPN.