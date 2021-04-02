© Instagram / the goldfinch





The Goldfinch is a Poor Reproduction of a Work of Art and ‘The Goldfinch’ Is One of This Year’s Deadliest Disappointments





‘The Goldfinch’ Is One of This Year’s Deadliest Disappointments and The Goldfinch is a Poor Reproduction of a Work of Art





Last News:

Record cold possible tonight, rebound for the weekend!

St. Martinville Kiwanis ready to put on two events in 2021.

OSF, OrthoIllinois provide foot care for homeless on Holy Thursday.

Report: 2 houses on fire in Arnold.

School leaders fret over disbursement of federal funds...

Ancient coins unearthed linked to new movie on murderous English pirate.

Tax office sets new relief on extra super.

Australia doing well on pesticides, but Murray-Darling Basin a concern.

Bill Aims to Boost Minority Involvement in Telecom Space.

Julie Eberly, slain mother of 6 laid to rest as suspected NC I-95 road rage killer is arrested.

Treylon Burks Working Hard to Improve Over Outstanding Sophomore Season.

Doctor with Mayo Clinic aims to dispel fears about COVID-19 vaccines.