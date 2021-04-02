© Instagram / the peanut butter falcon





‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’s DGA-Nominated Directors Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz Want Your Casting Thoughts For New Series and Endeavor Content Sells World On Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson & Zack Gottsagen Starrer ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’





‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’s DGA-Nominated Directors Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz Want Your Casting Thoughts For New Series and Endeavor Content Sells World On Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson & Zack Gottsagen Starrer ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’





Last News:

Endeavor Content Sells World On Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson & Zack Gottsagen Starrer ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ and ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’s DGA-Nominated Directors Tyler Nilson & Michael Schwartz Want Your Casting Thoughts For New Series

What We Learned from Day 4 of the Derek Chauvin Trial: Live Updates and Video.

Phillip Lindsay Gives Broncos Fans Gut Read on George Paton: 'He's Going to be a Great GM'.

Fujitsu takes on IBM in race for most powerful quantum computer.

Supreme Court Declines To Extend Telephone Consumer Protection Act's Coverage Of Automatic Telephone Dialing Systems.

New Jersey Attempts to Poach Georgia's Film Business Amid Backlash to State's New Voting Law.

Dracut, Tyngsboro, Ayer return to Massachusetts coronavirus high-risk list.

Microsoft works to fix apparent DNS issue affecting multiple services.

Prep Football.

Ohio State dedicating 25% of OSU Wexner vaccines to students, faculty.

East Tennessee State players say their coach was pushed to resign for supporting their kneeling protests.

Gym outbreak in Quebec City leads to more than 140 COVID-19 infections.

Kenney issues 'plea' to Albertans to follow public health orders, but won't add restrictions.