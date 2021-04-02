© Instagram / maleficent 2





Why Maleficent 2's Reviews Are So Negative and ‘Maleficent 2’ First Footage Teases Epic Battle Between Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer





Why Maleficent 2's Reviews Are So Negative and ‘Maleficent 2’ First Footage Teases Epic Battle Between Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer





Last News:

‘Maleficent 2’ First Footage Teases Epic Battle Between Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer and Why Maleficent 2's Reviews Are So Negative

1600: Biden infrastructure plan faces roadblocks.

Andrews to apply for $750K water and sewer improvement grant to aid Beach Avenue.

Penn launches undergraduate fellowship program to foster social equity in West Philadelphia.

Icy Conditions Lead To Several Crashes In Western Pa.

Red Wings fall to Panthers in overtime.

Roller coasters anyone? Legoland, Belmont Park among first California theme parks to reopen.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Surprise Returning Star On Touching Reunion & More.

LCA professor Tracy K. Smith on race and American identity in poetry.

Ethics Board discuss hearing on complaint filed against Valdosta's mayor.

Ken Whittle reflects on 43-year career at Trinity Presbyterian.