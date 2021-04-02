© Instagram / movies out





Talking Pictures: New movies out in theaters and Here are the 3 best new movies out this weekend





Here are the 3 best new movies out this weekend and Talking Pictures: New movies out in theaters





Last News:

In Alaska, COVID-19 case counts are rising again — and the pace of vaccination has plateaued.

US Olympic hopefuls will be allowed to protest racial and social injustice at trials.

Burnside Breaks School Single-Season Home Run Record in 6-1 Win.

DLCA Releases Latest Fuel Prices Based on March 29th Survey.

Rookie Jonathan India looks the part with a two-hit MLB debut for Cincinnati Reds.

New KrebsOnSecurity Mobile-Friendly Site – Krebs on Security.

Victor Oladipo provides worrisome response on if he can play in back-to-backs this...

BSE, NSE closed today on account of Good Friday.

Second Saturday at Hagerman: Butterflies With Laurie Sheppard.

First batch of COVID-19 vaccines purchased from China arrives in Azerbaijan_china.org.cn.