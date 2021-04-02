© Instagram / jumanji 3





Box Office: ‘Jumanji 3’ Is Playing Like A ‘Hobbit’ Prequel Despite Competition From A ‘Star Wars’ Sequel and ‘Jumanji 3’ Tops Box Office With $19.4M Friday For Likely $50M Weekend Debut





‘Jumanji 3’ Tops Box Office With $19.4M Friday For Likely $50M Weekend Debut and Box Office: ‘Jumanji 3’ Is Playing Like A ‘Hobbit’ Prequel Despite Competition From A ‘Star Wars’ Sequel





Last News:

Carrots, Sticks and Jabs: What Will California Do to Win Over Vaccine Skeptics?

Cyberpunk 2077 Major Update still didn’t fix some major bugs and glitches.

Impact of the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic on head and neck cancer care.

Morning news brief: Biden`s first cabinet meet, UNSC accuses China, and more.

School superintendent joins nurses to administer COVID vaccine in Kershaw County.

Easton vs. Southern Lehigh Girls' Lacrosse Highlights.

Stainless Steel Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027.

Thoughts on a 14-10 Rangers loss.

Backstage Details On WWE NXT Team Meeting Regarding Move To Tuesdays.

Auto sales rise 11% in first quarter on strong showing in March.

Police: Woman Gives Friend's Name When Pulled Over, Arrested On Friend's Warrants.