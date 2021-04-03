© Instagram / Ian Somerhalder





Ian Somerhalder To Appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Wednesday and Will There Be a 'Vampire Diaries' Season 9? Ian Somerhalder Weighs In





Ian Somerhalder To Appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Wednesday and Will There Be a 'Vampire Diaries' Season 9? Ian Somerhalder Weighs In





Last News:

Will There Be a 'Vampire Diaries' Season 9? Ian Somerhalder Weighs In and Ian Somerhalder To Appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' Wednesday

Carjacking kills Baltimore man Friday morning; teen in custody and police search for two more suspects.

NBA fines Kevin Durant $50,000 for 'offensive and derogatory language' directed at Michael Rapaport.

End your week with these happy and heartwarming stories and videos.

11K sign effort to overturn Mesa's LGBTQ-inclusive ordinance.

Beloved Dog Shot and Killed in Caldwell County.

SPD and Gonzaga campus security to have increased presence near campus during and after Zags game.

San Antonio health experts on 'pins and needles' heading into Easter Weekend.

Blake Shelton And Kelsea Ballerini Praise Cam Anthony And Emma Caroline’s Dan + Shay Cover On ‘The Voice’.

Why one Marlins player says MLB ‘messed up’ its DH decision. And the latest on Sixto.

Upper Michigan Brain Center Collaboration and Glioblastomas.

Western rivers face pinch as another dry year takes shape.

Irvine gymnastics business fined $1.3 million for wage theft.