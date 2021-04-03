© Instagram / jim parsons





The Big Bang Theory Star Shares Sweet Blooper Reel Celebrating Jim Parsons' Birthday and Kidderminster construction worker Jim Parsons in new MasterChef series





The Big Bang Theory Star Shares Sweet Blooper Reel Celebrating Jim Parsons' Birthday and Kidderminster construction worker Jim Parsons in new MasterChef series





Last News:

Kidderminster construction worker Jim Parsons in new MasterChef series and The Big Bang Theory Star Shares Sweet Blooper Reel Celebrating Jim Parsons' Birthday

NYC Parks Need Vision, Investment and Equity Planning, Advocates Say.

WVU rowing team plays host to the Gold and Blue Regatta on Saturday.

U.S. Capitol on Lockdown After Car Hits 2 Cops, Suspect and 1 Cop Dead.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: April 2, 2021.

Wisconsin's mask mandate is over. But if you’re in a Milwaukee area school you still need to wear one.

Romantic Wills And Kate picture that proves Meghan wrong.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Jurgen Klopp baffled by England boss Gareth Southgate's omission of Liverpool defender.

President Biden comments on US Capitol attack.

TV Ad Distorts Facts on Federal Voting Rights Bill.

Biden lifts Trump sanctions on international court officials.

Driver accused of hitting MDPD cruiser on SR 826 faces judge.