© Instagram / the big short





Lessons in betting against bubbles from the Big Short and “Script to Screen”: In Conversation with “The Big Short” Screenwriter Charles Randolph





«Script to Screen»: In Conversation with «The Big Short» Screenwriter Charles Randolph and Lessons in betting against bubbles from the Big Short





Last News:

Scorpions, bees, and mosquito calls on the rise as Arizona weather heats up.

Muddy conditions pose threat to trails and open spaces.

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt In Crash Involving Bus At 13th Ave. & Lincoln St.

Nebraskans share their opinions on recently proposed health education standards.

All-Star Game yanked from Georgia in response to voting law.

Maryland lawmakers attempt to hammer out details of police reform package.

Gallatin City-County Board of Health to review COVID-19 mandates Monday.

Texas mom accused of killing 6-year-old son to collect insurance money.

Indianapolis is ready to host the Final Four.

Family asks for 'Easter miracle,' access to ALS drug for mother.

Cocaine OD leads to child care license suspension.

RI’s hardest-hit city working to get more residents, workers vaccinated.