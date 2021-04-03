© Instagram / the descent





The spring equinox and the descent of the serpent and Revisiting ‘The Descent of Man’: Darwin’s 150-year-old classic on sex, race and our ape ancestry





Revisiting ‘The Descent of Man’: Darwin’s 150-year-old classic on sex, race and our ape ancestry and The spring equinox and the descent of the serpent





Last News:

Former Roane County man apologizes for drug use and offers help with recovery.

Arizona State University: Space-Sector Expert Joins ASU Thunderbird.

Anna Mae Williams, Austintown, Ohio.

Roar on the Shore motorcycle rally to not continue; board of directors announce cancelation.

Record heat on the way Easter Weekend.

Woman Jailed in Teenage Sex Trafficking on Las Vegas Strip.

Brandon Goodwin starting for Hawks on Friday in place of injured Trae Young (knee).

For openers, Red Sox left a lot to be desired.

Consumer Reports: COVID vaccine scams on the rise amid supply scarcity.

Biden lifts Trump-imposed sanctions, visa restrictions on International Criminal Court officials.

OSU to conduct outside review of hiring process for its former president.

Fire officials warn to keep drought conditions in mind when barbecuing this Easter weekend.