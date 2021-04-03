© Instagram / stanley kubrick





From Stanley Kubrick to Martin Scorsese: 5 iconic directors influenced by David Lean and Mick Jagger’s expert review of Stanley Kubrick classic ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’





Mick Jagger’s expert review of Stanley Kubrick classic ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ and From Stanley Kubrick to Martin Scorsese: 5 iconic directors influenced by David Lean





Last News:

Clark Kids Visit the Easter Bunny and Hunt for Eggs at Annual Gathering.

6 Law And Order: Organized Crime Takeaways From Christopher Meloni's New SVU Spinoff Premiere.

Ogdensburg 12-year-old in ICU and seriously injured after crash; Jaws of Life used in rescue.

Palmetto Brewing Company releases annual peanut butter and jelly drink.

Traffic study shows alternatives to connect Juan Tabo neighborhoods to Eubank.

School district and unions discuss possible expansion of in-person learning.

Jim Nantz on Scott Drew: 'He stayed and built a powerhouse'.

Juice Boxes and Post Game Stats: 100 Appearances for Flores.

Georgia’s 2021 Sine Die.

‘Black Voices of Vermont' Aims to Build Community and Promote Learning.

Laredo and Webb law enforcement officers gather to honor fallen trooper.

Valero Texas Open: Jordan Spieth and Matt Wallace two behind halfway leader Cameron Tringale.