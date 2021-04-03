© Instagram / 10 cloverfield lane





10 Cloverfield Lane turns 5 on the same day the pandemic turns 1. How fitting. and A Goodman is hard to bunker with: “10 Cloverfield Lane” at 5





A Goodman is hard to bunker with: «10 Cloverfield Lane» at 5 and 10 Cloverfield Lane turns 5 on the same day the pandemic turns 1. How fitting.





Last News:

Data Points: Illegal gun carrying in Chicago spiked in 2020 — and deadly violence followed.

Colleges in Oregon, SW Washington plan to resume in-person classes in the fall.

The Week in Review: Chicago Police Shoot and Kill 13-Year-Old Boy.

Most and least educated states in America.

Singapore PM Lee urges citizens to be vigilant in dealing with cryptocurrency platforms.

After 10 years as Fort Worth mayor, Betsy Price finishes her final month on the job.

Wreckage of helicopter crash that killed 5 found on glacier.

Gov. Jay Inslee in Vancouver on Friday to gather feedback on state's vaccination efforts.

Oregon’s Skye Fitzgerald on Oscar-nominated documentary about child hunger in Yemen: ‘It’s an actively forgot.

Angels’ Ty Buttrey on restricted list after choosing not to report to alternate site.

Andrew Novak’s short game keeps him on top at Emerald Coast Classic at Sandestin.

Lieutenant: Kneeling on Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary'.