© Instagram / 12 years a slave





Everything Lupita Nyong'o Has Done Since '12 Years A Slave' and '12 Years a Slave' an artful, indelible, painful consideration of race in this country





Everything Lupita Nyong'o Has Done Since '12 Years A Slave' and '12 Years a Slave' an artful, indelible, painful consideration of race in this country





Last News:

'12 Years a Slave' an artful, indelible, painful consideration of race in this country and Everything Lupita Nyong'o Has Done Since '12 Years A Slave'

Valero Texas Open Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info.

L.A. County hospitalizations dip below 600 for first time since early days of pandemic.

Herbert A. Parris, M.D., Youngstown, Ohio.

Throwback: When Nusli Wadia and Ratan Tata went from friends to foes.

San Martin man sentenced to 33 years for violent attacks.

More contagious UK coronavirus variant detected in Lake County.

Chauvin case shines spotlight on Minneapolis police history of mistreatment of handcuffed suspects.

Baseball vs Tulane on 4/2/2021.

TPD responds to vehicle crash on Apalachee Parkway, one left with serious injuries as lanes remain blocked.

WATCH: Drive for the Title Special.

Two Korean Americans in Congress pull endorsements of Sery Kim over her comments on Chinese immigrants.

Livi on the Lift: Bring warm weather wax to the party.