© Instagram / 3 idiots





Madhavan tests positive for Covid, his post has a '3 Idiots' connection and Madhavan tests positive for Covid, his post has a '3 Idiots' connection





Madhavan tests positive for Covid, his post has a '3 Idiots' connection and Madhavan tests positive for Covid, his post has a '3 Idiots' connection





Last News:

Madhavan tests positive for Covid, his post has a '3 Idiots' connection and Madhavan tests positive for Covid, his post has a '3 Idiots' connection

Man who grew up in Covington blamed in D.C. attack; he and Capitol Police officer die.

What to Watch: The Nevers, Chad and More.

CHAMPIONS! Volleyball Claims OVC Tournament Championship and Automatic NCAA Berth with Straight-Set Victory over Jacksonville State.

Concern About 'the Left' Dominates Focus From GOP Challengers to Herrera Beutler.

VIDEO: Idaho doctor makes driveway chalk masterpieces.

Multiple reports of gunshots at West County Center.

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Deadline for Purchasers of HRG Group, Inc. Stock to Seek Appointment as Lead Plaintiff for HRG Subclass in Securities Class Action.

First RGV Alpaca farm opens in Raymondville.

Local wrestler training young kids while keeping an eye on the Olympics.

Hawaiian Humane Society waiving some adoption fees on Easter.

Crowds take to the skies after CDC changes regulations on travel.

Scholar dwells on religious ties.