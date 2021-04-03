© Instagram / a simple plan





Why you’ll want to disappear into Sam Raimi’s haunting thriller ‘A Simple Plan’ and With A Simple Plan, Coens pal Sam Raimi made his own Minnesota thriller





With A Simple Plan, Coens pal Sam Raimi made his own Minnesota thriller and Why you’ll want to disappear into Sam Raimi’s haunting thriller ‘A Simple Plan’





Last News:

Passenger train carrying 490 derails in Taiwan, killing at least 50 and injuring dozens.

Beverly Hills store allowed criminals to stash guns, drugs and cash in strip mall vault, prosecutors allege.

Former Vice President of Space Camp sues U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

Explained: How India’s second wave of Covid-19 is different and why lockdown might not be the answer.

Leslie tells Boston she knows her pain, to keep her head up.

How to celebrate National Arab American Heritage Month.

Lamont among 7 governors calling on Biden to lift $10K cap on tax deductions.

Police, fire called to rollover accident on Missile Road.

How a Mix-Up Nearly Grounded a North Texan on Her Flight Home.

Alexander Volkanovski, Brian Ortega to serve as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 29.

Suspect in attack at U.S. Capitol went from jock to posting about paranoia, extremist groups.