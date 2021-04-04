Sharon Stone defends Christian Bale's famous Terminator outburst and Christian Bale May Replace Michael Keaton In The Flash If He’s Too Busy

© Instagram / Christian Bale





ISP: Hit and Run suspect caught after he attempted to flee by vehicle and on foot.

Sioux City provider helps differentiate between COVID-19 and seasonal allergy symptoms.

McGill monitored White House and Air Force One phone calls.

More sunshine and warm temperatures.

Residents raise concerns about Peverly Hill Road upgrades during walk around project site.

Video shows deer smashing through school bus windshield, landing on student in Virginia.

View List: Which stores will be open on Easter Sunday?

Ahmed (knee) goes on IL; Perdomo recalled.

Jones Jumps into Top 10 on Final Round of Irish Creek Intercollegiate.

Braves Place Ehire Adrianza On Injured List, Recall Johan Camargo.

Unaccompanied migrant kids may be housed on Central California base.

Police: Man on subway spat at woman, yelled anti-Asian slurs.