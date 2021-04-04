© Instagram / Michael Douglas





Michael Douglas says he 'used to blame' memory problems on smoking pot and Michael Douglas Recalls Painful Time When Son Cameron Was Struggling With Drug Abuse (Exclusive)





Michael Douglas says he 'used to blame' memory problems on smoking pot and Michael Douglas Recalls Painful Time When Son Cameron Was Struggling With Drug Abuse (Exclusive)





Last News:

Michael Douglas Recalls Painful Time When Son Cameron Was Struggling With Drug Abuse (Exclusive) and Michael Douglas says he 'used to blame' memory problems on smoking pot

Hungry Like the Wolf bringing in ’80s vibes back with new diner and bar.

Editorial: Holy times and unholy events: Faith leaders offer hope and healing.

Easter community celebration and Easter egg hunt: photos.

The Ties ‘N’ Guys Way: Respect for self and others.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Kids Once Thought She 'Should Just Stay Home' Because 'Dad Is Rich'.

How to Watch Saturday's NCAA Tournament Final Four Semifinals.

April 3: Nebraska reports nearly 25% of 16 and order population fully vaccinated.

Jeff Jacobs: Success at UConn measured by national titles, not popularity and hype.

Orioles knock off Red Sox for second straight day.

Premier League predictions: Newcastle can trouble Tottenham; wins for Manchester United and Fulham.

MLAX: Hofstra Grinds Out 8-7 Win Over Towson on Senior Day.

#6 Penn State Tops Maryland 6-0 on Senior Day.