© Instagram / Jacob Elordi





Are The Kissing Booth’s Joey King and Jacob Elordi dating in real life? and Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Covers Man About Town, Chapter 1





Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Covers Man About Town, Chapter 1 and Are The Kissing Booth’s Joey King and Jacob Elordi dating in real life?





Last News:

Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills.

«Anti-COVID-19» rally on Ospika Boulevard Saturday afternoon.

Georgia vows fight over MLB decision to pull All-Star Game.

Kansas Drops Series to Top Ranked Oklahoma.

Police searching for suspect who tried to kidnap a woman walking her dog in south Denton.

Rangers’ Vitali Kravtsov to make NHL debut against Sabres.

Marine Mammal Center investigates dead gray whale that washed ashore SF’s Crissy Field.

LeBron James Reacts To The New Space Jam Trailer.

Ground ball, faceoff woes lead to No. 4 Syracuse's 7-goal loss to No. 9 Notre Dame.

Pressure mounts on corporations to denounce GOP voting bills.

No. 15 Tigers fall to Ole Miss in extra innings 9-4.