‘Growing Up On-Screen’: From Jodie Foster to Judy Garland, TCM Examines the Legacy of Child Stars and Being Judy Garland won Zellweger an Oscar. Is a Grammy next?
By: Linda Davis
2021-04-04 01:23:13
Being Judy Garland won Zellweger an Oscar. Is a Grammy next? and ‘Growing Up On-Screen’: From Jodie Foster to Judy Garland, TCM Examines the Legacy of Child Stars
Man struck and killed by train on tracks in Eugene.
Federal Judge: U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Illegally Paid For Colorado Predator Hunt.
Logan Allen gets home-opener start and 3 other things about the Cleveland Indians.
Hawaii reports 4 additional fatalities and 112 new COVID cases.
Watch Falcon and Winter Soldier's Baron Zemo Dance to... Everything.
Childhood friends remember officer killed Friday in attack on US Capitol.
10 Observations: Blackhawks Shut Out by Juuse Saros, Predators.
The Latest: Baylor rolling over Houston 45-20 at halftime.
Stars' Justin Dowling: Gets promotion.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops Erling Haaland transfer hint with Sergio Aguero to Man Utd vow.
Childhood friends remember officer killed Friday in attack on US Capitol.