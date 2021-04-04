© Instagram / patrick stewart





Star Trek’s Sir Patrick Stewart may soon have to visit a hairdresser after breakthrough in hunt for cure f... and Patrick Stewart Fans Are Furious He Wasn’t Named Sexiest Bald Man





Patrick Stewart Fans Are Furious He Wasn’t Named Sexiest Bald Man and Star Trek’s Sir Patrick Stewart may soon have to visit a hairdresser after breakthrough in hunt for cure f...





Last News:

The US saw significant crime rise across major cities in 2020. And it's not letting up.

Trout Season Begins In Pennsylvania.

No. 1 Razorbacks Drop Auburn 6-5 in 10 Innings on Saturday.

LEADING OFF: Ohtani back on the mound, Sanchez slugging.

Chuba Hubbard on Day 3 of Draft Might Make Sense for Eagles.

Arsenal's David Luiz in line for surgery on knee injury after missing Liverpool defeat; season in doubt.

DOH Reports 9 New COVID Cases on Big Island.

It's Not Time to Worry About Alex Colomé.

Easter egg hunt returns to River Prairie Park in Altoona.

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared to play.

Flashes Unable to Top Miami.

COVID live blog: Italy enters three-day lockdown over Easter to prevent third COVID-19 wave worsening.