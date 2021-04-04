© Instagram / zachary levi





Zachary Levi Begins Training For Shazam 2 and Zachary Levi Still Has No Muscles For 'Shazam!' 2





Zachary Levi Begins Training For Shazam 2 and Zachary Levi Still Has No Muscles For 'Shazam!' 2





Last News:

Zachary Levi Still Has No Muscles For 'Shazam!' 2 and Zachary Levi Begins Training For Shazam 2

Sunny and mild for your Easter Sunday.

Frost Advisory Tonight, Sunny and Warmer Easter Sunday.

JoJo Siwa and Her Girlfriend Kylie Rock Out on Double Date.

Stanford, Arizona and the final chapter to a season setting up even better sequels.

Chicken, a woodworker and the numbers.

Family of homicide victim Maurice Anderson, MAD DADS canvas neighborhood in search for justice.

New law complicates middle name changes for married women.

Fire burns garage and vehicle in La Quinta.

Suspect arrested in the death of a teenage girl who disappeared in 1976.

The best Easter ideas for art and craft to keep kids entertained on Easter Day.

Braves vs. Phillies.

Easter quotes and wishes you can send to your family and friends for Easter 2021.