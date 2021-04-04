© Instagram / kris kristofferson





Kris Kristofferson, Turning 85, Retires and Eight songs written by Kris Kristofferson to celebrate his 84th -





Eight songs written by Kris Kristofferson to celebrate his 84th - and Kris Kristofferson, Turning 85, Retires





Last News:

McElroy: Remembering Lucia Bremer, and lamenting her unnecessary death.

Capitals vs Devils Odds and Picks on April 4th.

Senior Docket for April 4.

NY passes 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations, Cuomo says.

Forecast Discussion 4/3/2021 PM: Sunny Easter Sunday and warmer week ahead.

'Chicago Med': Will and Ethan Have a Problem.

Orange County scores and player stats for Saturday, April 3.

Ban plastic bags? Put millions toward recycling? Or do both? Colorado lawmakers deal with competing bills.

DIY designs that use minimum materials to create innovative and functional products!

Angels' pitcher Buttrey unexpectedly retires from baseball.

Saudi ministry records 1782 labor violations.

Facebook data on more than 500 million accounts found online.